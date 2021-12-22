PM Narendra Modi to address IIT-Kanpur's convocation ceremony on Dec 28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.

In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. "I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions," the prime minister tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:40 PM IST