PM Narendra Modi to address 83rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today: Here's when and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This will be the second last edition of the year.

"Tune in at 11 am tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, PM Modi had emphasised on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

PM Modi had also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

When and where to watch 'Mann ki Baat' live:

The Prime Minister's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address will be broadcast at 11 am on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and as well as on the AIR News and mobile applications. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:16 AM IST