Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:53 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin over deteriorating Afghanistan situation, express intention to enhance cooperation on countering dissemination of terrorist ideology

PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan amid mounting global concerns over the deteriorating security situation and uncertainty in the war-ravaged country after its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban last week.

After the conversation, the Russian embassy in India said the two leaders expressed the intention to enhance cooperation to counter the dissemination of "terrorist ideology" and the drug threat emanating from Afghanistan and agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the issue.

In a tweet, Modi said,"had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues".

The Russian embassy said the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

It said both sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts to "establish peace and stability" in Afghanistan and to ensure security in the region as a whole.

"They expressed intention to enhance cooperation on countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan," the embassy said.

"It was agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on this issue," it said.

It said a number of questions pertaining to the further development of the Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership, including in trade and economy, were also touched upon.

"Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for assistance in combating the spread of the COVID-19 infection, including supply and production of the Russian vaccine in India, as well as shipment of the necessary medicines and medical equipment," it said.

Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:53 PM IST
