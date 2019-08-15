PM Narendra Modi says 'one nation, one constitution' a reality

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality with the repeal of Article 370 and announced an "important" military reform by the creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in his first Independence Day speech of his second term in the office.

In his over 90-minute speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day, Modi touched the issue of "population explosion", talked of triple talaq legislation, targeted Pakistan on terrorism and exhorted people to work with dedication to create a new India while noting that incremental progress was not enough to transform the country and there was a need for giant strides.

Modi, who returned to power with a greater majority in this year's Lok Sabha elections, announced that the government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on Jal Jeevan Mission that aims to provide tapped water to every household by 2024.

A sum of Rs 100 lakh crore had been earmarked for developing modern infrastructure which will boost jobs. In steps apparently aimed at boosting domestic demand, he urged people to visit 15 tourist places in the country before 2022 and to give priority to "Made in India" products.

Modi said while his government's first term was a period to fulfill the needs of people, the period beyond 2019 is for "fulfillment of aspirations and dreams". Prime Minister Modi also pushed for a simultaneous poll to assemblies and Lok Sabha.

He said India will become an open-defecation-free (ODF) nation on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2 and asked the countrymen to pledge to make India free from single-use plastic by the date.

He said some people can find the goal of India becoming a US dollar five trillion economy in five years "difficult" and they cannot be wrong but "if we do not do difficult work, how will the country progress." "We should keep goals high," he said.

Referring to the government's decision to repeal Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said it encouraged corruption, nepotism, separatism, discrimination and there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities.

"If this (provision) was so important or life-changing, why was this Article not made permanent? Why did you let it remain temporary? After all, those people had huge mandates and could have easily removed its temporary status of Article 370," he said, targeting the Congress.

Modi said within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions including repeal of Article 370, ban on the practice of Triple Talaq and anti-terror laws to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Repealing of Article 370 and Article 35A were steps towards fulfilling Sardar Patel's dream of a strong and united India, he said. "The task that was not done in the last 70 years has been accomplished within 70 days," he said.

Referring to the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, he said they can become role models for peace and prosperity and contribute significantly to India's development. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, the other Union Territory will be Ladakh.

He attacked Pakistan for "supporting and exporting" terrorism while outlining the need for all global powers to come together to fight against the menace. He stated that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear.

"Different parts of the world are struggling with conflicts and security crisis. For world peace, India has to play its role. India cannot stay as a mute spectator. We all must come together to identify those who support or breed terrorism. We are committed to fighting against terrorism," he said, adding that India was strongly fighting against those who were spreading terrorism.