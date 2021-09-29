'PM Narendra Modi doesn’t have faith in Bengalis': Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Week after defecting to the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time.

On reaching Howrah, Babul said that the Prime Minister doesn’t ‘have faith’ in Bengalis.

“In my seven-eight years stay in BJP I got to know that the PM doesn't have faith in Bengalis. Forget cabinet ministers, no leaders from Bengal were even made independent ministers. SS Ahluwalia came from Congress and is a senior leader even though he was not offered any ministry,” claimed the singer-turned-politician.

Notably, Babul visited New Delhi to resign from his MP post but according to Babul after Speaker Om Birla didn’t give him time to meet he couldn’t resign from the post. Vacating his government-allotted residence in Delhi as Babul had announced earlier, Babul was seen to relocate to West Bengal.

Babul also claimed that he will work for West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

It can be recalled that during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Asansol urged people to vote for Babul so that he can be a part of Parliament.

“Mujhe Parliament mein Babul Chahiye (I want Babul in Parliament,” Modi was heard saying.

Slamming Babul, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that whatever Babul does he does it for ‘short span of time’.

BJP MP Arjun Singh calling Babul a ‘traitor’ said that BJP has given Babul ‘immense respect’.

“People of West Bengal have seen what respect and love Babul got from the BJP. Only traitors like him can claim that Bengalis are not respected. BJP is not a private limited company so the party decides what will happen,” said Arjun.

