Calcutta HC grants permission for Bhabanipur bypoll, slams West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to hold the Bhabanipur bypoll on September 30 and slammed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi for his comment, saying he should behave like a ‘public servant’.

“Election Commission was misled in the communication by the Chief Secretary, who did not have any jurisdiction to communicate with the Election Commission for holding the elections. He was behaving like a political party spokesman and not a public servant, who has to work above party lines. How can the Chief Secretary say that the Chief Minister wants to contest from any Assembly Constituency,” slammed the Calcutta High Court.

It can be recalled that the BJP slammed the West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi for mentioning the ‘constitutional crisis’ issue.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the Calcutta High Court cannot question the credibility of the chief secretary.

“Whatever the chief secretary had said he had said in keeping with the situation. Calcutta High Court cannot raise questions on his credibility,” said Saugata.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday had announced the bypoll dates of the remaining four constituencies Kardah, Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba.

The notification floated by the ECI said that bypoll of the remaining constituencies will be on October 30 and the last date of filing nominations will be on October 8 and the counting will be on November 2.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:37 PM IST