PM Narendra Modi continues turban tradition for first Independence Day address

New Delhi: Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans for his Independence Day speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a predominately yellow-coloured headgear for the first I-Day address of his second term.

Modi sported a yellow-coloured turban with a dash of green and red along with a long trail that extended till his ankle as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day. Keeping the outfit simple he donned plain white half-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut chridaar. The look was accentuated with a unique scarf around his neck with an orange border placed with a black and white pattern.

As the Prime Minister yet again aces the Independence Day look, let's have a look at his previous outings with the turban.

2018