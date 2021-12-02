PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting took place after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone which is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday had asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The forecast said that the low pressure area in south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

