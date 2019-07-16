PM Narendra Modi acts tough on attendance of Ministers in Parliament, seeks daily report of absentees

Acting tough on laid back ministers, on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into ministers who had skipped parliament duty and asked for a list of absentees to be given to him every evening.

According to NDTV, at a weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi to give the names of ministers who had been absent despite being rostered for parliament duty. Referring to the ministers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the prime minister demanded a report of those MPs who do not report to work. In the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party, PM Narendra Modi also directed his party members to be more active in their parliamentary constituencies.

He also urged lawmakers to "work in mission mode" to tackle disease like tuberculosis and leprosy. Even earlier this month, the Prime Minister had berated party lawmakers for skipping parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting.