PM Modi's US visit from September 21-27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US September 21-27, during which he will address the 'Howdy Modi' mega diaspora event in Houston, to be also attended by US President Donald Trump, and he will also address the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, announcing the schedule of the PM said, the two cities on the PM's itinerary are Houston in Texas and then New York.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Houston on Saturday. A day later, he would be joined by President Trump during the address to the mega 'Howdy Modi' rally.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a visit to the US from the late afternoon of 21 September until the forenoon of 27 September. And the two cities on his itinerary are Houston in Texas and then New York," Gokhale said.

Modi will address the UN General Assembly session on the morning of September 27, he said.

Modi will also host a special event 'Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World' on September 24. He will be joined leaders of a few countries at this event.