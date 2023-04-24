PM Modi's 2-day visit to Kerala: To inaugurate development projects worth ₹3,200 crore

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Kerala, starting from Monday. The visit will see the PM inaugurate development projects worth Rs. 3,200 crore across the state, along with launching the Vande Bharat Express train service from the Thiruvanathapuram Central railway station.

The visit will also include a mega roadshow, an interaction programme with the youth, and meetings with heads of different Church denominations, stated a report.

Mega road show in Kochi

The PM will start his visit by leading a mega road show along the 1.8-km stretch from the Thevara Junction to the Sacred Heart College ground in Kochi. The rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

Interaction programme and meetings

Following the road show, the PM will attend Yuvam 2023, an interaction programme with the youth at 6 pm, before meeting with the heads of different Church denominations at 7:45 pm. The meeting will be held at the Taj Malabar hotel, where the PM will be staying overnight.

Inauguration of development projects in Thiruvananthapuram

On the second day of his visit, the PM will leave Kochi for Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at the airport at 10:15 am. He will then head to the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train service at 10:30 am.

From there, the PM will proceed to the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs. 3,200 crore initiated by the Central Government in Kerala. The official launch of the Kochi Water Metro service and the Digital University will also take place during the event.

Inauguration of railway projects

Apart from the Vande Bharat launch, the PM will also inaugurate several development projects under the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions.

These include a comprehensive railway development plan focusing on the Kochuveli-Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom railway stations, the declaration of the Nemom Terminal project, the inauguration of a project to elevate the Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala-Sivagiri, and Kozhikode railway stations to international standards, and the foundation stone laying of a project to raise the train speed along the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section to 110 km/hr, among others.

Restrictions and precautions

In view of the PM’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram, the KSRTC depot at Thampanoor in the heart of the city will be closed temporarily from 8 am. to 11 am. All shops and offices operating at the KSRTC complex will start functioning after 11 am. The bus services from the depot will be shifted to Vikas Bhavan.

Restrictions will be imposed on the movement of passengers to platform 1 and 2 of the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, and on the selling of train tickets on Tuesday morning. The parking of autorickshaws in front of the railway station and the KSRTC depot will also be regulated.

Guv not among dignitories to receive PM Modi

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will not receive the PM, as the events, including the roadshow, are unofficial events, according to the report.