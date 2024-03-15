PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Mamata Banerjee; See Her Response

Left PM Modi, Right Mamata Banerjee | PTI

PM Modi on Friday wished Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee for her speedy recovery after her 'major accident' at her residence on Thursday. taking to social media platform X PM Modi said 'I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi.' Soon after the Mamata thanked PM Modi for his warm wished.

Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM @narendramodi ji. Thank you. https://t.co/fKHvvjQEbh — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2024

Mamata Banerjee's Accident At Her Residence

The Twitter account of the All India Trinamool Congress shared images of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday night, showing that she had suffered a grievous injury on her forehead. The photos showed blood flowing from her forehead, down her chin and neck, while she appeared unconscious with closed eyes. Following the incident, she was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

The tweet from AITMC's X page read, "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers".

VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) shifted to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R - SSKM Hospital Centre in Kolkata for treatment. pic.twitter.com/4ezx5JRkBU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, an eight-member medical board, including a specialist from Apollo Hospital, was formed at SSKM Hospital to oversee the Chief Minister's treatment.

Mamata Banerjee's Condition Stable, Discharged From SSKM

An official confirmed with news agency PTI that the CM's condition is stable and that she had good sleep for the night, given the doctors at the SSKM hospital also kept a close eye on her throughout the period.

Mamata Banerjee has now been discharged from the hospital with three stitches on her forehead and another on her nose.

While speaking with media on Thursday, SSKM director Bandyopadhyay said that the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".