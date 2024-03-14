Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised After Sustaining 'Major Injury', TMC Shares Pics Of Bloody Scar On CM's Face (Video)

On Thursday night, twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress shared a few pictures of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the caption that Mamata has sustained a major injury.

The pictures showed a stream of blood oozing out of the CM's forehead, flowing down her chin and then neck. The CM looked unconscious as her eyes remained closed in the photos. She has been admitted into the SSKM hospital.

Cause of injury and other details

According to hospital sources, she fell down while walking. The TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee took her to the hospital.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers

The tweet read, "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers"

VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) shifted to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R - SSKM Hospital Centre in Kolkata for treatment. pic.twitter.com/4ezx5JRkBU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

After receiving multiple stitches for a forehead injury, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underwent a CT scan at Bangur Institute of Neuroscience while in a wheelchair on the premises of SSKM Hospital before being discharged.

Sources from her party, TMC, stated that Mamata was accompanied by TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC councillor Kajori Banerjee back to her residence.

8-member team formed at SSKM Hospital to oversee the CM's treatment

An eight-member medical board, including a specialist from Apollo Hospital, has been formed at SSKM Hospital to oversee the Chief Minister's treatment.

Hospital sources revealed that Mamata suffered severe blood loss due to the injury, which was stemmed by the stitches. However, there has been no official statement from the doctors regarding her condition.

Mamata's brother, Karthick Banerjee, clarified that he was not present at home when the incident occurred but confirmed that it happened at her residence. According to TMC insiders, Mamata slipped at her house and injured herself, prompting Abhishek Banerjee and Kajori Banerjee to accompany her to SSKM Hospital.

Doctors are currently investigating the cause of Mamata Banerjee's fall. Meanwhile, the opposition has expressed hopes for the Chief Minister's swift recovery.