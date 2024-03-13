 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Asserts Arjun Singh's Status As BJP MP
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Asserts Arjun Singh's Status As BJP MP

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |

Amid speculation that Barrackpore sitting MP Arjun Singh will defect back to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Arjun Singh is MP from BJP.

"Arjun Singh is an MP of BJP"

"Arjun Singh is an MP of BJP. He didn’t resign from there. He is an individual and can contest from any constituency. We will fight politically. The state irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick who is TMC’s Barrackpore candidate wins against BJP. He is a nice person and I hope people of Barrackpore show their love for him,” said Mamata.

On the other hand, Singh on Wednesday said that it is ‘confirm’ that he will contest from Barrackpore but from where it is uncertain.

"Have to save people of Barrackpore from syndicate of Partha Bhowmick"

“I will have to save the people of Barrackpore from the syndicate of Partha Bhowmick. If I join anywhere everyone will get to know but all I can say is that I have never travelled by train without a ticket. My parents kept my name Arjun and I will hit the target,” said Singh.

On Tuesday, Singh who had defected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2022 after winning 2019 general elections in the saffron camp’s ticket, on Tuesday had hinted towards defecting back to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by replacing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs in his office.

article-image

According to TMC sources, the ruling party has offered Singh the Baranagar Assembly constituency and also promised to make him a minister later.

Another TMC leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen also expressed his grief for not getting a ticket to contest Lok Sabha and also not getting renominated in Rajya Sabha but cleared that he will continue with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

