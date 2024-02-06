PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis | x

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished King Charles III for a speedy recovery, who is now diagnosed with cancer.

PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."

I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III. https://t.co/86mKg9lE1q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2024

The Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, a revelation made following his recent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

The Buckingham Palace in a official statement released said that, the 75-year-old monarch has commenced regular treatments and will be postponing his public duties on medical advice. However, he will continue essential state business and private meetings.

The palace did not specify the type of cancer but stated that the King remains optimistic about his treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

World Leaders Pour In Their Wishes For King Charles III

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.



I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well. https://t.co/W4qe806gmv — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 5, 2024

Former prime ministers Liz Truss , Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted similar messages.

Sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.



God Save The King! pic.twitter.com/NySa3vTA3l — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 5, 2024

The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/A5AP8rXLXY — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 5, 2024

I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 5, 2024

Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the British people. Amitiés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 5, 2024

US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.



Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2024

It's reported that the King personally informed both his sons, William and Harry, about his diagnosis. Prince William maintains regular communication with his father, whereas Prince Harry, residing in the US, has spoken with his father and intends to travel to the UK to be by his side in the near future. Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

