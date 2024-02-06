 PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis

PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis

The Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, a revelation made following his recent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis | x

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished King Charles III for a speedy recovery, who is now diagnosed with cancer.

PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."

The Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, a revelation made following his recent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

The Buckingham Palace in a official statement released said that, the 75-year-old monarch has commenced regular treatments and will be postponing his public duties on medical advice. However, he will continue essential state business and private meetings.

The palace did not specify the type of cancer but stated that the King remains optimistic about his treatment.

World Leaders Pour In Their Wishes For King Charles III

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Former prime ministers Liz Truss , Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted similar messages.

US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.

It's reported that the King personally informed both his sons, William and Harry, about his diagnosis. Prince William maintains regular communication with his father, whereas Prince Harry, residing in the US, has spoken with his father and intends to travel to the UK to be by his side in the near future. Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Rahul Gandhi Beating A Dead Horse By Promising Removal Of 50% Reservation Cap?

Is Rahul Gandhi Beating A Dead Horse By Promising Removal Of 50% Reservation Cap?

Retired Army Personnel & Active Member Of LeT Module In J&K's Kupwara Arrested In Delhi

Retired Army Personnel & Active Member Of LeT Module In J&K's Kupwara Arrested In Delhi

Uttarakhand UCC On Live-In Relationships: Jail For Failure To Register, Parents' Involvement,...

Uttarakhand UCC On Live-In Relationships: Jail For Failure To Register, Parents' Involvement,...

Pictures: Check Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 14

Pictures: Check Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 14

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...