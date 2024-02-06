PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished King Charles III for a speedy recovery, who is now diagnosed with cancer.
PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."
The Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, a revelation made following his recent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.
The Buckingham Palace in a official statement released said that, the 75-year-old monarch has commenced regular treatments and will be postponing his public duties on medical advice. However, he will continue essential state business and private meetings.
The palace did not specify the type of cancer but stated that the King remains optimistic about his treatment.
World Leaders Pour In Their Wishes For King Charles III
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."
Former prime ministers Liz Truss , Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted similar messages.
US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.
It's reported that the King personally informed both his sons, William and Harry, about his diagnosis. Prince William maintains regular communication with his father, whereas Prince Harry, residing in the US, has spoken with his father and intends to travel to the UK to be by his side in the near future. Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.