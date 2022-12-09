PM Modi wishes former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

PM Modi (L); Sonia Gandhi (R) |

New Delhi: On the occasion of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 76th birthday on Friday, Prime Minsiter Modi wished her sharing birthday greetings on his Twitter handle.

While wishing Gandhi on Twitter, he tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

The Congress Party, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomizes sacrifice, courage & dedication. Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration."

Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished the former party chief on her birthday.

Sonia reaches Ranthambore to celebrate her birthday

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sonia Gandhi reached Ranthambhore on Thursday to celebrate her birthday on Friday. Rahul Gandhi will also accompany Sonia and the family. There will be a rest day of the Yatra on Friday and it will resume on Saturday when Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join the Yatra.