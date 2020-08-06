PM Modi wears Swasa N95 mask at Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: All you need to know about the IIT Kanpur made mask

Yesterday at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi was spotted wearing the mask made by IIT Kanpur team.

The name of the product designed by IIT Kanpur team is Swasa N95. As the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram temple got underway in Ayodhya, IIT-Kanpur's incubator team highlighted the mask the PM Modi wore.

"Our team is delighted to have spotted Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi wearing Swasa N95 mask during #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan. Swasa N95 is produced by our portfolio startups Espin Nanotech @IITKanpur. It is a great testimony to the quality & potential of Indian startups & innovations," wrote the IIT Kanpur handle on Twitter.