PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Continuing scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi over the farm laws on the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the prime minister wants to "hand over" the entire agriculture business to his "two friends".

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan now to address farmers' rallies on the controversial farm laws.

"It is the business of 40 per cent people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders and labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of the farm laws," he claimed but did not name anyone.

"Narendra Modi said he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide," he alleged.

Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra sitting with him.