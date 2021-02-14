PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, while the paramilitary force remembered the bravehearts, saying the country "did not forgive" and "will not forget" their supreme sacrifice.

“No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations,” Modi said at an event in Chennai.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among leaders who remembered the 40 jawans on the second anniversary of the deadly attack, along with film personalities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Rao.

The CRPF held a wreath laying ceremony at its camp in Lethpora in J&K and said the country “did not forgive” and “will not forget” the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel. Senior officers of the force at its headquarters here participated in the event in the virtual mode, CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

"Did not Forgive, will not Forget: Salute to our brothers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in #PulwamaAttack. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant Bravehearts," the force said in a Twitter post.

CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari also unveiled a video book dedicated to the 40 personnel killed in the line of duty. "The video book has a content of 80 episodes and 300 minutes. A copy of the book will also be sent to the families of each of the personnel killed in the Pulwama suicide bombing attack," Dhinakaran said.

PM Modi, “Time and again they have also shown India believes in peace, but India will protect sovereignty at all costs. Sai­nya shakti and dhairya shakti (strength and coura­ge) of our forces are remarkable."

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Vice President Naidu said he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

“I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.