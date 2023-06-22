PM Modi, US Prez Biden To Hold Joint Press Conference, Questions To Be Limited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US First Lady Jill Biden at an event in Virginia earlier | Twitter

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is on his first official state visit to the United States on the invitation of US President Joe Biden, will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists on his visit to The White House in Washington DC on Thursday, reported news agency Reuters quoting a White House official.

A few Indian journalists took to Twitter to share the information regarding this topic.

"Mann Ki Baat" but no PCs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducts his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", is known for not addressing press conferences and has done only one press conference in the nine years of his Prime Ministership. Even in that press conference, the Prime Minister had refused to take questions, saying that the tradition in BJP is that the party president answers questions.

Format of the Press Conference

The Reuters report aso quoted White House national security spokesperson John Kirby calling the press conference a "big deal." The report quoted Kirby saying that the White House is "grateful" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a press conference at the end of the visit. The report mentioned that the format of the press conference will have one question from US journalist and one from Indian journalist.

PM Modi's official state visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a official state visit to the US from June 20-23. The Prime Minister on June 21, on the International Yoga Day, led the Yoga event in the UN Headquarters in New York. On Thursday early morning (June 22, IST), PM Modi landed in Washington DC and was accorded a grand welcome at the White House by US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden. The Prime Minister met prominent personalities including Elon Musk and leading Indian-American businessmen on June 21 and several other important events such as an address to the joint house of the US Congress is lined up.

