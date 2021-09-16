PM Modi urges people to share insights for this month's 'Mann ki Baat' - Here's how to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to share insights and inputs for this month's "Mann ki Baat" scheduled for September 26.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared the link of the MyGov portal and wrote, "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Steps to share your insights:

Step 1: Visit official website: https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-mann-ki-baat-prime-minister-narendra-modi-26th-september-2021/

Step 2: Click on 'Login to Participate'

Step 3: If already registered, enter your login ID and password. If you are a new user then click on 'Register Now' and make an account by entering the required details.

Step 4: After logging in, share your insights in the comments section.

or

You can also share your insights on the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:56 AM IST