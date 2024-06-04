 PM Modi Trailing From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat, Show Early Trends
Congress' Ajay Rai is ahead on the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, as per the early trends.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently trailing from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, showed early trends by the Election Commission. The counting of votes for Varanasi along with 543 Lok Sabha constituencies is underway. Congress' Ajay Rai is ahead on the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, as per the early trends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has represented the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat twice. He contested and won from the seat in 2014 and 2019. The victory margin for the Prime Minister also increased from 2014 to 2019. However, this time around, the Prime Minister has been shown trailing to Congress' Ajay Rai.

