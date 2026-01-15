Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident | Representational Image

Ballia (UP): A Class 9 student was killed and two others seriously injured after a car hit their motorcycle in Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

The three had parked the bike on the roadside to speak to a friend on Wednesday when the car rammed into their vehicle on Ubhawn turn here.

In the incident, the motorcycle rider Karan Yadav (14), a Class 9 student and a resident of Tekanpura, died, while Prince Turha (16) and Shailesh (15) sustained serious injuries, police said.

The injured were immediately taken to the Seeyar Community Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, police said.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said a case has been registered against an unidentified car driver on the complaint of the deceased's father Kishun Yadav under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

