Hamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad' Allegations

Hamirpur Police respond after a compromising video goes viral on social media, stating that the accused has been identified and the matter is under investigation | FPJ Altered Image

A disturbing case of alleged blackmail and exploitation has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where a man identified as Mohammed Afan has been accused of trapping a Hindu woman, recording obscene videos and allegedly using them to blackmail her. The matter came to light after a video linked to the case began circulating on social media.

Obscene Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The video, which is now widely circulating online, reportedly shows the accused and the woman in compromising positions. The virality of the video have now sparked outrage on social media platforms, prompting users to demand strict action against the accused.

TW: Sensitive Content

However, authorities have cautioned that the matter is under investigation, and the claims are yet to be legally established.

Police Respond to Viral Video

Reacting to the viral clip, the Hamirpur Police posted an official response in the comments section, stating that action is underway. The police clarified that the issue came to their notice through social media and that procedural steps are being followed.

The police comment read, “Upon coming to the notice of Sumerpur Police Station through social media, the station police are contacting the woman/victim shown in the video. Identification of the accused youth is being carried out. Upon receiving a written complaint from the woman/victim and after verification of facts, further legal action will be taken as per rules.”

No Formal Complaint Filed Yet

As of now, no official or written complaint has been registered in the case, police confirmed. Authorities stated that legal proceedings can only move forward after receiving a formal complaint from the victim and verifying the authenticity of the allegations.

Allegations Under Probe

According to various media reports, Mohammed Afan is alleged to have lured the woman into a relationship, secretly recorded intimate videos without her consent, and later shared them online as a form of blackmail. These claims are currently unverified and remain under police scrutiny.