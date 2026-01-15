 Hamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad' Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad' Allegations

Hamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad' Allegations

An alleged blackmail case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after an obscene video linked to a woman and a man identified as Mohammed Afan went viral online. Police said the matter came to their notice via social media and action is underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Hamirpur Police respond after a compromising video goes viral on social media, stating that the accused has been identified and the matter is under investigation | FPJ Altered Image

A disturbing case of alleged blackmail and exploitation has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where a man identified as Mohammed Afan has been accused of trapping a Hindu woman, recording obscene videos and allegedly using them to blackmail her. The matter came to light after a video linked to the case began circulating on social media.

Obscene Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The video, which is now widely circulating online, reportedly shows the accused and the woman in compromising positions. The virality of the video have now sparked outrage on social media platforms, prompting users to demand strict action against the accused.

TW: Sensitive Content

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan & Others Also Spotted- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan & Others Also Spotted- Watch VIDEO
'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission
'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
YouTube Improves Parental Controls: Brings New Shorts Feed Limit, Custom Reminders
YouTube Improves Parental Controls: Brings New Shorts Feed Limit, Custom Reminders

However, authorities have cautioned that the matter is under investigation, and the claims are yet to be legally established.

Police Respond to Viral Video

Reacting to the viral clip, the Hamirpur Police posted an official response in the comments section, stating that action is underway. The police clarified that the issue came to their notice through social media and that procedural steps are being followed.

The police comment read, “Upon coming to the notice of Sumerpur Police Station through social media, the station police are contacting the woman/victim shown in the video. Identification of the accused youth is being carried out. Upon receiving a written complaint from the woman/victim and after verification of facts, further legal action will be taken as per rules.”

Read Also
PRAGATI Reflects New India’s Outcome-Driven Governance: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

No Formal Complaint Filed Yet

As of now, no official or written complaint has been registered in the case, police confirmed. Authorities stated that legal proceedings can only move forward after receiving a formal complaint from the victim and verifying the authenticity of the allegations.

Allegations Under Probe

According to various media reports, Mohammed Afan is alleged to have lured the woman into a relationship, secretly recorded intimate videos without her consent, and later shared them online as a form of blackmail. These claims are currently unverified and remain under police scrutiny.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad'...
Hamirpur Man Posts Nude Video Of GF Online; UP Police Identify Accused, Probe 'Love Jihad'...
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions...
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions...
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out Due To Short Circuit At BSP Supremo Mayawati’s Press Conference In...
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out Due To Short Circuit At BSP Supremo Mayawati’s Press Conference In...