PM Modi to visit Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh tomorrow morning on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal had declared a holiday in all government offices on 16 February on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The exact date of birth of Guru Ravidas is not known, but it is widely believed that he was born in 1377 CE in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima (full moon day in the month of Magha).

This time it is falling on 16 February. 'Mann chaga to kathoti mein ganga', this statement said by Sant Ravidas Ji is the most popular.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:21 PM IST