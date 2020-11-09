PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda statue on JNU campus on Nov 12 - looking back at the time when it was vandalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through video-conferencing on November 12, university vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda," the VC said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," he added.

Last year, objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of the statue on the JNU campus as protests against hostel feel hike were underway.

The statue is located at the varsity’s administrative block, where students were protesting the increase in hostel fee.

Kumar had said a complaint would be filed against those behind “vandalising” the statue.

“For all of us, Swami Vivekananda is a great icon and philosopher. I think every Indian respects him. Vandalising his statue is the most the uncivilised behaviour I can think of,” the vice-chancellor had said.

However, there is no report of police finding the culprit.

(With agencies)