PM Modi to perform virtual Bhoomi Poojan of boys hostel in Surat today: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing today at 11 am.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Thursday said: "At 11 AM tomorrow, 15th October, will be joining (via video conferencing) the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat. The hostel will offer residential facilities to 1500 people."

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students. Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present during the event.

Here's all you need to know about Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj:

Giving details about the Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj, the PMO said, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

"It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development," it added.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:04 AM IST