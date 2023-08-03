PM Modi To NDA MPs: Be Ready For 2024 Elections, Give Maximum Benefit Of Central Govt Schemes To Public In Non-BJP Ruled States

PM Modi meets NDA coalition members | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs said that the central government had launched many welfare schemes for the common people and it should be properly conveyed to them without the help of state machinery especially in non-BJP ruled states.

"We have to give maximum benefit of the central government scheme to the public without the help of state machinery in non-BJP ruled states," PM Modi said at the meeting.

PM Modi also asked the MPs to focus more on setting up different programs to connect with people in non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Celebrate all religious festivals with the public and remain united. The PM also advised everyone to be ready for the upcoming 2024 election, a source told ANI.

PM Modi held Cluster-4 meetings on Wednesday with 48 MPs

PM Modi held Cluster-4 meetings on Wednesday with the 48 MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Laskshwadeep. The meeting lasted around one hour. The meeting was held at the Parliament Annexe building.

The dignitaries present in the meeting were BJP chief JP Nadda. The host minister was Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan. Besides them, Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman, Shobha Karandlaje, Dr K Laxman, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Vanathi Srinivasan and other NDA MP' were present in the meeting.

Before that PM held Cluster- 3 meeting with groups of 48 NDA MPs

Before that PM held Cluster- 3 meeting with groups of 48 NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and Awadh region on Wednesday at Maharashtra Bhawan.Â The dignitaries of the Cluster-3 meeting included Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah and hosted by Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Braj region as part of BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

Establish direct connections with people: PM to MPs

The Prime Minister who chaired the meeting, called upon the MPs to plan programmes for upcoming festivals to increase their reach among people and try to establish direct connections with people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward."The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by a source in the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised winning in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls because, he said, the NDA government in nine years of power has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development".

