PM Modi to launch financing facility of Rs 1 lakh cr under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on August 9 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

PM Modi will also release the sixth installment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. The event will be witnessed by lakhs of farmers, cooperatives, and citizens across the country.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, will also be present on the occasion.