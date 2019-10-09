Aadhaar seeding date for availing Rs 6,000 benefit under PM-Kisan scheme extended till November 30

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended Aadhaar seeding date to avail Rs 6,000 benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme till November 30. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Cabinet has decided to relax till 30th November 2019, the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after 1st August, 2019," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told media after the meeting. The date has been extended to help farmers ahead of rabi (winter) sowing, he said.

The minister said over 7 crore farmers have already benefited under the PM-Kisan scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to each farmer in three equal installments.