NEP is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century: Highlights of PM Modi's speech on National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his inaugural address at the conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’, said that national Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century.

"The New Education Policy is the foundation of the New India, the India of 21st century. It will give your youth the education and skillset they need. The NEP has given special focus on the areas to ensure India is a superpower and is at the new heights of development and provide the people of India with new and best opportunities," PM Modi said.

"After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy', via video conferencing.

"Every country equates education to its national interest and moves forward. The goal is that the education system should keep the present and future generation future-ready. NEP's basis in India is similar. NEP's goal is to enable the youth of the country for future challenges," he added.

"NEP was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions," the Prime Minister added.

"National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country," he added.