PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The interaction would take place at 1:15 pm via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 pm tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.