PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today at 10.30 am through video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.