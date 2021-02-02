PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on 4 February via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on 4 February via video conferencing.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the ''Chauri Chaura'' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.
"The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022," it said.
PM Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.
On 4 February 1922, a group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi were fired upon by the police, leading to the death of many of them.
The demonstrators, in retaliation, attacked and set afire the Chauri Chaura police station, killing all its 22 occupants. Following the violence in Chauri Chaura, Mahatma Gandhi had halted his nationwide non-cooperation movement.
