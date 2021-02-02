PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on 4 February via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on 4 February via video conferencing.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the ''Chauri Chaura'' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.

"The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022," it said.