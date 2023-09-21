PM Modi to Inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in Western Railway's Impressive Fleet | File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 4th Vande Bharat Express of Western Railway between Jamnagar and Ahmedabad stations on September 24, 2023. Currently, Western Railway operates three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains: Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) – Jodhpur, and Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. This will be the third Vande Bharat train in Gujarat.

Vande Bharat Trains: A 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Indian Railways is operating these indigenously made Semi High-Speed Vande Bharat Trains as part of the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. These trains are manufactured using the latest technology, connecting various cities and towns across the country. With their attractive aerodynamic design, modern interiors, state-of-the-art facilities, comfortable travel experience, and stringent safety measures, Vande Bharat trains are highly popular among passengers, generating enthusiasm for more such trains in the country.

Thakur further mentioned that it's not just the passengers who take pride in Vande Bharat trains; Railway employees also share in these emotions. Railway employees involved in operating Vande Bharat Express describe their experience as special and memorable. Loco Pilots and Sr. Loco Pilots express their pride in driving this modern train set equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The Vande Bharat train offers a unique experience, and passengers clicking photos with it adds to their sense of pride. Passengers appreciate the train's features and look forward to more such trains.

Similarly, the ticket checking staff have positive experiences while checking tickets on Vande Bharat Express. Passengers provide positive feedback about the facilities and cleanliness, showering praises on Indian Railways for the train's state-of-the-art features. This motivates the staff, who are happy to work on this train. Catering staff, lighting and air conditioning personnel, Railway Protection Force personnel, and others working on Vande Bharat also express enthusiasm about providing top-notch rail transport to the country.

The families of railway employees working on these Western Railway Vande Bharat trains also express happiness and pride. Children proudly mention to their friends that their father is operating the country's first semi-high-speed train. They are especially proud that these modern train sets, on par with advanced trains worldwide, are manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative.

