Mumbai: Bappa Rides Vande Bharat Made By Interior Designer In Santacruz

Deepak Makwana made the most of his interior designing skills to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly way. The Santa Cruz resident bought a shadu mati (clay) Ganpati and decked it up with Vande Bharat Express as the theme to go with it.

“I always take a theme that is pride of India. This time I decided to have one on Vande Bharat Express as another set of trains is likely to be inaugurated soon. I even asked the idol maker to make Vande Bharat Express in saffron, which will be the colour of the new ones with Bappa sitting on it,” said Makwana, who decided his theme nearly six months ago.

Ganpati Idol on Vande Bharat Express Coach with Functional Features

At his house, Makwana made a driver engine coach on which Bappa will be sitting on its dashboard. The coach has buttons, accelerator and mic to relay announcements. A TV is also out where the Prime Minister can be seen talking about the express.

“Fifty percent of the material used will be recycled by me. As I am an interior designer, I can use the ply, LED light, sunboard, buttons and other things. In fact the slotted angles are the same that I have been using. So is the case with the buttons. Some of them have been recycled from the toys at home. The remaining 50% like the papers will be sold in scrap,” said Makwana.

CSMT to Represent Train Arrival at the Station

Makwana said he made CSMT to show to his guests that the train has arrived at the station. The earlier “proud moments for India” used by him as themes were the tallest rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Ram Mandir, T2 Terminal, tallest temple in Vrindavan, Padmaswamy Temple and Covid, among others.

Makwana said that his family also contributes. “We spent nearly a month making it. After Ganpati, we will be doing visarjan the eco-friendly way in an artificial pond and will utilise the decoration,” he added.