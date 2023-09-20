West Bengal To Get Another Vande Bharat Express Train With 25 New Additional Features; To Run On Howrah-Patna Route | Representational Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal to get another Vande Bharat Express train that would run between Howrah to Patna with 25 new features for passengers safety and comfort element.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine new Vande Bharat Express out of which one is dedicated to Bengal.

Features of the new Vande Bharat Express

The new features will include, "Increase in seat recline angle from 17.31 degree to 19.37 degree. Optimization of hardness of cushion (reduction from 290 N to 250N – 25% deformation). Color of seat in ECC changed from Red to pleasant blue. Improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats. Extended foot rest for seats in ECC (reduced to 530 mm from 670 mm). Magazine bags for ECC class end seats as well," as mentioned in the press statement issued by Eastern Railways.

Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer/ Eastern Railway said, "From the past experience and from the feedback received from the passengers, Railways has made huge modifications for smooth journey of the passengers in Patna – Howrah route."

West Bengal has already three Vande Bharat Express trains that are running in different popular routes viz Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati and Howrah – Puri.

