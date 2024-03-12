PM Modi to Inaugurate 10 More Vande Bharat Express Trains Today; Check Timings and Schedule Here

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurat 10 new Vande Bharat trains today, bringing the total of the Vande Bharat Expresses to 50, with service on 45 routes across India. The Indian Railways currently runs 41 Vande Bharat Express services, linking states via electrified Broad Gauge (BG) networks, reaching 24 states and 256 districts.

Lucknow- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22550)

The Lucknow- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22550) will depart from Dehradun at 2:45 pm reaching Haridwar at 3:26 pm, Moradabad at 5:40 pm, and Bareilly at 7:03 pm. This express will halt at Bareilly Junction for two minutes. After leaving Bareilly, it will reach Lucknow at 10:40 pm. In its inward journey this express will depart from Lucknow at 5:15 am and reach Bareilly at 8:33 am, reaching Moradabad at 9:52 pm and Dehradun at 1:35 pm. This express will run on six days except for Mondays.

Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22345)

Patna- Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22345) will depart from Patna at 6:05 am reaching Gomti Nagar railway station at 2:30 pm. While on the return, the train will start from Gomti Nagar railway station at 3:20 pm and will reach Patna by 11:45 pm. This express will run on six days of the week.

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841)

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (20841) will depart from Puri at 5.15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 am on the same day. In the inward journey, the train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:40 pm and reach Puri at 9.55 pm the same day, halting for 10 minutes at Khurda Road during both in its back and forth journeys. This express will run on all six days a week expect for Saturday.

SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (22232)

The SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22232) will commence its journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40 pm and reach Kalaburagi at 11:30 pm daily except Thursdays.

Ranchi-Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (20887)

The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (20887) is expected to depart from Ranchi at 05:10 am and will arrive in Varanasi at 1:00 pm. After a brief halt of more than two and half hours, the train is expected to depart for Ranchi at 04:00 pm, reaching Varanasi at 11.55 pm. This express will run on six days a week except Thursdays.

Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express (22469)

Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express (22469) will depart from Nizamuddin station at 6 am and arrive in Khajuraho at 2:20 pm, with stops at Palwal, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Departing around 2:50 pm from Khajuraho it will reach Nizamuddin at 11:10 am. This express will run 6 days a week except Monday.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22962)

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22962) will depart from Ahmedabad at 06:10 am and reach Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. The train will make stops at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali before reaching Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. This express will run on all six days of the week except Sunday.

Vizag- Puri Vande Bharat Express (20841)

The Vizag- Puri Vande Bharat (20841) will depart Puri at 05:15 am and will reach Vizag at 11:30 am on the same day. In the return journey, the train will leave Vizag at 03:40 pm and reach Puri at 09:55 pm. The train will halt at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram. This express will run for six days, except Saturday.

Secunderabad- Vizag Vande Bharat Express (20707)

The Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20707) will depart Secunderabad at 05:05 am and reach Vizag at 01:50 pm on the same day. In the return journey, train no. 20708 will leave Vizag at 02:45 pm and reach Secunderabad at 11:20 pm. The train will halt at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot. This express will operate on six days except Thursday. It

Mysuru- Central Chennai Vande Bharat Express (20608)

Mysuru- Central Chennai Vande Bharat train (20608) is expected to depart from Mysuru at 6 am, making a stop at SMVT Bengaluru (Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal) at 7:45 am, and arriving at MGR Chennai Central at 12:20 pm. On the return trip, Mysuru- Central Chennai Vande Bharat Express will depart Chennai Central at 5 pm, arriving SMVT Bengaluru at 9:25 pm, and finally on its last destination Mysuru at 11:20 pm.

