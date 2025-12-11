 PM Modi To Host NDA MPs For Key Dinner Meeting In New Delhi Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi To Host NDA MPs For Key Dinner Meeting In New Delhi Today

PM Modi To Host NDA MPs For Key Dinner Meeting In New Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all NDA MPs on Thursday, marking a major post-Bihar victory interaction. The meet aims to discuss governance priorities, legislative plans and upcoming state polls. Senior ministers are coordinating region-wise attendance, with the dinner designed for open dialogue and alliance strategy building.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all NDA Members of Parliament on Thursday at his official residence in New Delhi, marking one of the major interactions of the alliance after its victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Details

The dinner, which had earlier been planned during the previous session of Parliament, was postponed due to the floods in Punjab.

According to sources, all NDA MPs are expected to attend the gathering. Senior Union ministers have been given the responsibility of coordinating with MPs from their respective regions.

FPJ Shorts
'Overwhelming Investors' Response During Visit To Japan & South Korea Will Mark New Milestone In The State's Industrial Progress': Punjab CM
'Overwhelming Investors' Response During Visit To Japan & South Korea Will Mark New Milestone In The State's Industrial Progress': Punjab CM
US Senators Warn Of China's Rapid Nuclear Expansion & AI-Driven Command Systems
US Senators Warn Of China's Rapid Nuclear Expansion & AI-Driven Command Systems
ED, ATS Launch Massive Joint Operation; Searches Underway at 40 Locations Across Maharashtra, Delhi In ISIS Terror-Funding Case
ED, ATS Launch Massive Joint Operation; Searches Underway at 40 Locations Across Maharashtra, Delhi In ISIS Terror-Funding Case
Gujarat Cabinet Approves Regional Economic Master Plan, To Serve As Important Roadmap To Promote Equitable Growth In 33 Districts
Gujarat Cabinet Approves Regional Economic Master Plan, To Serve As Important Roadmap To Promote Equitable Growth In 33 Districts
Read Also
Goa Fire Tragedy: Birch By Romeo Lane Owners Gaurav & Saurabh Luthra Fled To Thailand As Nightclub...
article-image

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar are overseeing arrangements for MPs from Odisha and West Bengal. At the same time, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been entrusted with coordination for MPs from the Northeastern states.

Nearly 54 tables have been arranged for the dinner, with each table accommodating eight MPs drawn from different alliance partners along with BJP MPs.

A Union Minister will also be seated at every table, and the Prime Minister is expected to spend time interacting with MPs seated at each table during the dinner.

Earlier in the week, NDA MPs were briefed by the Prime Minister on the government’s roadmap, particularly highlighting priorities linked to public welfare and governance. Further guidance and direction are expected to be shared during the dinner meeting as well.

Read Also
Uber Deepens ONDC Integration With New B2B Logistics Arm, Metro Ticketing Rollout In Bengaluru
article-image

Sources said the proposed dinner has been planned as a platform for open and constructive discussions among alliance partners.

It is also expected to give the Prime Minister an opportunity to deliberate on legislative priorities, assess the government’s broader agenda for the ongoing session of Parliament and reinforce the NDA’s collective political direction.

Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to take part in the interaction.

The discussions are also likely to touch upon preliminary strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners expected to fine-tune their approaches ahead of the crucial state-level contests.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Overwhelming Investors' Response During Visit To Japan & South Korea Will Mark New Milestone In The...

'Overwhelming Investors' Response During Visit To Japan & South Korea Will Mark New Milestone In The...

'Humare Kapde Faade Aur...': Lucknow Man Beats Wife With Shoe, 14-Year-Old Daughter Records...

'Humare Kapde Faade Aur...': Lucknow Man Beats Wife With Shoe, 14-Year-Old Daughter Records...

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's ₹208 Crore Semmozhi Classical Language Park To Open To Public Today

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's ₹208 Crore Semmozhi Classical Language Park To Open To Public Today

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Muruganandam Warns Of Pay Cut For Employees Joining One-Day Strike Today

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Muruganandam Warns Of Pay Cut For Employees Joining One-Day Strike Today

President Droupadi Murmu Begins Two-Day Visit To Manipur Today To Unveil Multiple Projects

President Droupadi Murmu Begins Two-Day Visit To Manipur Today To Unveil Multiple Projects