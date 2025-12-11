Goa Fire Tragedy: Absconding Luthra Brothers' Passports Revoked Amid Probe Into Nightclub Blaze That Killed 25 | X

Goa: Authorities have tightened their pursuit of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, where a fire last week killed 25 people. Amid the ongoing probe, the brothers' passports have been revoked and fresh legal action has been initiated to bring them back from Thailand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Interpol Alert And Passports Revoked

According to reports, Goa Police has confirmed that the brothers’ passports have been cancelled, in order to prevent them from leaving Phuket, where they are believed to be hiding as of now. Officials said this will strengthen India’s chances of securing their deportation through diplomatic channels with support from Interpol, which issued a Blue Corner Notice against them on Tuesday.

The revocation reportedly comes after a request from the Goa government to the Ministry of External Affairs. Investigators have also traced the brothers’ late-night travel booking to 1:17 am on December 7, roughly an hour after reports of the fire at their club, Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, began circulating. At the time, emergency responders were still attempting to control the blaze.

Court Proceedings Against Owners

In Delhi’s Rohini court, the brothers have argued that their travel plans were not an attempt to flee but part of a pre-scheduled work trip. Their lawyer said Saurabh left on December 6 for professional engagements and to scout restaurant locations. Represented by senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Tanvir Ahmed Mir, they said that they were seeking legal protection to return to India without immediate arrest. “I am saying I want to come back to India; they want to arrest me,” their counsel submitted, adding that they were concerned about “witch-hunting.”

The court declined to grant them interim protection on Wednesday and will hear their anticipatory bail plea again on Thursday. Goa Police opposed the request and told the court the brothers had fled only hours after the fire and should not be allowed to seek relief while abroad.

The Luthras have also cited the demolition of their second Goa property, a beach shack, as evidence of vindictive action. Authorities maintain that the structure was illegal and lacked fire safety clearances.

Meanwhile, another accused, Ajay Gupta, was produced before a Delhi magistrate and will be taken to Goa for further questioning. Investigators say additional arrests are likely as they examine the events preceding the fire and the alleged escape attempt.