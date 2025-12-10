'Was Only A Sleeping Partner': Detained Birch Co-Owner Ajay Gupta Denies Lapses After Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 25 | ANI

New Delhi: One of the co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, where a devastating fire killed 25 people, has claimed he had no operational role in the business and was unaware of safety violations.

Ajay Gupta was detained in Delhi after being on the run for two days and was questioned by the investigative agencies amid the ongoing probe.

Here's what Ajay Gupta said

Ajay , one of four co-owners of the nightclub, told NDTV that he was merely a “sleeping partner” and had no involvement in the day-to-day functioning of the club. “I was a mere sleeping partner and had no role. Was unaware of the lapses at the nightclub,” he said, placing responsibility on primary owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

Ajay was detained in Delhi and taken for a medical check-up after he had briefly admitted himself to a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, citing a spinal condition. He was taken into custody by the Goa Police after his discharge on Tuesday night. According to the report, a GST certificate shows Gupta listed as a partner alongside the Luthra brothers.

Owners flee abroad, police widen probe

Hours after the blaze, the Luthra brothers fled to Phuket, Thailand. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them. According to the police FIR, the club was operating without mandatory permissions and licences, and a fire show was allegedly conducted without required safety equipment.

According to reports, Ajay was arrested on Tuesday after a lookout notice was issued against him. “I’m only a sleeping partner with the Luthras, nothing else,” he told NDTV while being taken into custody. Police are seeking transit remand to take him to Goa for further interrogation.

Ajay is the brother of Amit Gupta, a north Delhi builder who was murdered in Burari two years ago. Police are now examining Ajay's financial transactions with the Luthra brothers as part of the wider investigation. Cases have been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence and acts endangering safety.