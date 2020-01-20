PM Modi to felicitate newly elected BJP national president today at party headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP National President at the party headquarters on Monday evening after the formal announcement of the leader who will take over the reins of the ruling party.

Senior party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg ahead of the nomination process for the election of BJP national president.

Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries are also present there.