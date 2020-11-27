PM Modi to attend Dev Deepawali festival in Varanasi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on November 30 on the auspicious occasion of the world-famous 'Dev Deepawali' or 'Kartik Poornima'.

During the festival, PM Modi is expected to light the first earthen lamp at Rajghat of river Ganga to start the illumination of all 80 ghats with over 10 lakh lamps.

He will take a boat ride along the ghats of the river Ganga to witness the Dev Deepawali festival which attracts hundreds of devotees from across India and even abroad every year.

The Prime Minister will be spending around six hours in the ancient city during which he is set to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and review the progress of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (Corridor) project.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flew to Varanasi on Friday to take stock of the situation ahead of PM’s visit on Monday.