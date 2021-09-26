PM Modi to address the nation on 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today: Here's when and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday, September 26. This will be the 81st edition of the programme.

The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had urged people to share insights and inputs for this month's "Mann ki Baat" scheduled for September 26.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared the link of the MyGov portal and wrote, "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

PM Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the world forum at the key session.

PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

When and where to watch Mann ki Baat programme?

PM Modi will share his thoughts with the people of India and abroad in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today at 11 am.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 08:28 AM IST