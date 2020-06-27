PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat tomorrow; here’s how to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 66th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" on June 28 at 11 am. The address will be primarily broadcast live from All India Radio, the TV adaptations will be by Door Darshan - DD News and DD National.

Through, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people across the country on a range of important subject.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had said that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words. In his monthly ''Mann ki Baat'' broadcast, Modi said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst.

The prime minister also asked people to be "extra careful" and stick to precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks as the economy gradually opens up. He noted that a big part of economy has reopened, with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming says. "You need to be extra careful now," he said.

How to watch 'Mann ki Baat'?

You can watch the live streaming of his 'Mann Ki Baat' show here. You can watch the program live here or else you can tune in to All India Radio to listen to the show live. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News and PMO.