PM Modi to address farmers on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be connecting with farmers on the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 25 December, said the BJP. The group will organise "kisan samvad" in more than 2,500 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party leader Radha Mohan Singh held a virtual meeting in this reference with party officials from parts of the state.

In the meantime, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to clear the air of farm laws that had been met with heavy resistance from farmers protesting near the border of Delhi.

"The Farm Laws were not adopted immediately. Over the last 20-22 years, the federal government and state governments have addressed these changes in depth. Agriculture scholars, economists and radical farmers have been demanding changes," said Modi, while addressing Madhya Pradesh's farmers at the Kisan Kalyan event in Raisen.

LED screens are being set up so that the full number of farmers can listen to the PM address. It is also expected to talk to farmers about the latest farm reforms and to listen to the experiences of some of them about the new regulations and the benefits of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme.

PM has already spoken almost 30 times about the new farm legislation and its benefits, and his speech on 25 December will reflect on the reactions of radical producers, others who have formed Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOS) and small farmers to the positive influence the new farm legislation has had on their lives over the last six months.