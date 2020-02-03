PM Modi targets Kejriwal for removing AAP manifesto from its website

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) old manifesto from its website.

"21 days ago the AAP party removed its old manifesto from its website. Because people were watching what they promised and how many of these were fulfilled," said Prime Minister Modi at an election rally here in Karkardooma area.

"Kejriwal Sir, you hide the manifesto, but we and the people of Delhi will not stop asking questions," he said adding that the BJP fulfills all its promises.

The Prime Minister further said that voting to be held on February 8 will not be just to form the government but to take the development of Delhi to a new height.

"The voting to be held on February 8 will not be just to form the government, but to take the development of Delhi to a new height in this decade," he said Stating that only the BJP can take Delhi to new heights, Modi said: "The BJP does what it says. Our priority is to fulfil the people's aspirations and work in their favour. We believe in positivity, and not in negativity." He added that the national capital is India's heritage as it represents 'unity in diversity'.

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.