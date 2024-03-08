 PM Modi Slashes Price Of LPG Cylinder By ₹100 On International Women's Day: 'Benefiting Our Nari Shakti'
Taking to X, PM wrote, "today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the price reduction of LPG cylinder on Friday on the occasion of Internation Women's Day.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them", he added.

In October last year, the government increased the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per cylinder. This subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder was applicable for the current fiscal year, ending on March 31st.

In a separate tweet, Modi extended his greetings to people on International Women’s Day.

“We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more,” he said.

The Modi government's announcement comes as the country is expecting the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections, which the Election Commission of India can announce in the coming days. The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as BJP's attempt to woo women voters before the upcoming general elections.

