 PM Modi Renews His Membership As BJP's First Active Member
PM Modi launched the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan, becoming BJP's first active member. He emphasized strengthening the party at the grassroots, urging Karyakartas to register 50 members to qualify for leadership roles and contribute to national progress. The movement aims to boost BJP's organizational strength.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi (R) & JP Nadda (L) | X @ Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his membership as the first active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As a @BJP4India Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today in the presence of our national President, Shri @JPNadda Ji. This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress. In order to be an Active Member, a Karyakarta has to register 50 members either at a single booth or in a Vidhan Sabha seat. Such Karyakartas will be eligible to contest elections for a Mandal Committee and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

About BJP's 2024 Membership Drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

PM Modi said that the membership drive and the organizational structure that will be established during this period will coincide with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation in legislative assemblies and Parliament. He said the BJP is the only political party that is following the democratic process properly. He also said the BJP is also expanding its work and strives to improve to live up to the expectations of the people.

On the first day, 47 Lakh members were registered. In the 1st phase, from 2 September - 25 September, 6 crore members were registered exhibiting the reach of the Party & people's faith in the Party and the leadership.

According to party sources, In the first phase, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh registered more than 1 crore members and Gujarat & Assam enrolled 85 Lakh and 50 Lakh members respectively. Smaller states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh & Tripura have been maintaining good speed in enrolling members source.

Parliamentary Constituencies, Assembly Constituencies, Zilas, and Mandals that are lagging will be prioritized in the second phase of 'Sadasyata Abhiyan,' scheduled from October 1-15. The focus will be on ensuring 'Sadasyata enrollment' in every Shakti Kendra and Booth through detailed outreach.

