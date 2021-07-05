PM Modi remembers Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, says misses 'his presence greatly'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a remembrance message for his former Cabinet colleague and late "friend" Ram Vilas Paswan on the latter's birth anniversary, adding that he misses "his presence greatly".

"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators," tweeted PM Modi.

"His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered," added the Prime Minister.